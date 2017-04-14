Portland-based Pander Brothers ready to release latest title

Jacob and Arnold Pander are constantly creating, from their famous comic books to their award-winning films, and they say that at the heart of it all is their love for storytelling.

They were born in Amsterdam but raised in Portland, and it's in the Rose City where they built their careers in comics.

“Portland has been incredibly good to us,” Jacob said. “I mean for Portland, if you look at our early comic books, you see Portland in them. The city is infused with this creative psyche, and one of the things that I think we've done is explore the cultures and subcultures.”

The brothers have done books for many of the major comics publishers, including DC, Marvel, Image and Oni Press, getting to work on characters like Batman.

They have also expanded into movies, writing their first feature film, Selfless, as well as a few shorts.

To see more on their latest work, "The Dissident," visit TheDisdentDaily.com or log on to FuseComics.com. For more on the brothers' other work, head to PanderBros.com.

