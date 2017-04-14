Tender Loving Empire celebrates 10 years of sharing Portland music

If you've ever walked into a Tender Loving Empire store, you've probably thought to yourself, “That's so Portland,” and you'd be right to think that.

Started 10 years ago, the stores celebrate local art and music. In the decade since they have been in business, the stores have seen more than a million customers, more than 1,000 artists have been showcased and more than 400 musicians have been featured.

Tender Loving Empire just added its fourth location in the D concourse at the Portland International Airport this month, so you can shop before you fly.

To learn more about the store and the music heard there, visit TenderLovingEmpire.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.