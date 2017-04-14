Police: Motorcyclist killed on Hwy 22; person of interest sought after stolen car found on fire

Similar car to Toyota Prius stolen in Lincoln County and involved in a deadly crash in Polk County (Photo released by Oregon State Police)

Person of interest sought by police in connection with deadly Highway 22 crash, Michala Ann Brown. (Photos released by Oregon State Police)

Scene of deadly crash on Highway 22 in Polk County. (Photo: Oregon State Police)

A motorcyclist was hit by a stolen car and killed on Highway 22 and the car was later found on fire, according to police, and now investigators are trying to locate a person of interest in the case.

Emergency crews responded to the highway near Milepost 14 at 6:30 a.m. Friday.

A motorcyclist was hit by a car and died. A short time later, police learned a car was burning nearby on Ford Street in Rickreall.

Police determined the car, a Toyota Prius, was stolen out of Lincoln County several days earlier.

Evidence at the scene of the crash linked the stolen car to the deadly collision on Highway 22.

The motorcyclist was identified as 43-year-old Rudolph Osredkar of Sheridan.

Oregon State Police are asking for the public's help locating a person of interest in this case. She was identified as 22-year-old Michala Ann Brown. Brown has relatives in Dayton and McMinnville and was last known to live in McMinnville.

Anyone with information about Brown, or additional information about this investigation, is asked to call 800-452-7888.

