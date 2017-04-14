Police: Motorcyclist killed on Hwy 22; person of interest sought after stolen car found on fire

Susan Coleman and her husband were enjoying a quiet afternoon in the pool last week when their bucolic stretch of Pennsylvania reverberated with gunfire. "It was just too many shots all at once -- very disturbing," said Coleman.More >
Susan Coleman and her husband were enjoying a quiet afternoon in the pool last week when their bucolic stretch of Pennsylvania reverberated with gunfire. "It was just too many shots all at once -- very disturbing," said Coleman.More >
Authorities say singer Aaron Carter and his girlfriend have been arrested on DUI and drug charges in Georgia.More >
Authorities say singer Aaron Carter and his girlfriend have been arrested on DUI and drug charges in Georgia.More >
Based on four separate criminal complaints, several court hearings, public statements and other CNN reporting, here's what we know about how the killings transpired.More >
Based on four separate criminal complaints, several court hearings, public statements and other CNN reporting, here's what we know about how the killings transpired.More >
An Army veteran in Texas has a final request: Lee Hernandez, 47, is suffering from an unknown illness that is make his body deteriorate. He wants texts messages, from anyone who will send them.More >
An Army veteran in Texas has a final request: Lee Hernandez, 47, is suffering from an unknown illness that is make his body deteriorate. He wants texts messages, from anyone who will send them.More >
Word on the street is the new Ford Fusions are dope -- but not in the way you think. Authorities are looking into how marijuana worth $1 million was hidden in the trunks of brand new, Mexican-made Ford Fusions at a dealership in Ohio, according to Silverio Balzano, agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration's Youngstown office.More >
Word on the street is the new Ford Fusions are dope -- but not in the way you think. Authorities are looking into how marijuana worth $1 million was hidden in the trunks of brand new, Mexican-made Ford Fusions at a dealership in Ohio, according to Silverio Balzano, agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration's Youngstown office.More >
Fired voice of Kermit the Frog says he's 'devastated'More >
Fired voice of Kermit the Frog says he's 'devastated'More >
At least eight people were killed and others were believed missing when floodwaters from a sudden rainstorm barreled through a normally tranquil swimming area in Tonto National ForestMore >
At least eight people were killed and others were believed missing when floodwaters from a sudden rainstorm barreled through a normally tranquil swimming area in Tonto National ForestMore >
A 7-year-old boy died after Saturday during a parade in Baker City.More >
A 7-year-old boy died after Saturday during a parade in Baker City.More >
Vancouver police said a person of interest in a double homicide has been found.More >
Vancouver police said a person of interest in a double homicide has been found.More >
Disney on Saturday unveiled plans for a "Star Wars"-inspired hotel, which Walt Disney Parks and Resorts chairman Bob Chapek called "the most experiential" luxury resort they've ever done.More >
Disney on Saturday unveiled plans for a "Star Wars"-inspired hotel, which Walt Disney Parks and Resorts chairman Bob Chapek called "the most experiential" luxury resort they've ever done.More >