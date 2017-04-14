Former PCC Rock Creek teacher arrested after hiding camera in campus bathroom

A former PCC Rock Creek teacher has been arrested after hiding a camera in a gender-neutral campus bathroom.

Washington County Sheriff's Office says an investigation began in October 2016 when a student told PCC staff about a camera hidden in a bathroom.

During the investigation, WCSO says detectives learned Matthew Constantino, 39, of Scappoose, hid a camera under a sink in a gender-neutral bathroom. The camera was pointed at the toilet area and detectives were able to identify multiple victims who had been videotaped without their knowledge.

Constantino was placed on leave during the investigation.

Detectives searched Constantino's home and recovered more evidence, including "up-skirt" videos that were taken at locations away from the Rock Creek campus.

FOX 12 broke the news to several PCC students. Many say they feel violated.

"It could have been me, her. It could have been anybody that's just awful," said Kvetka Sanchez. "That’s our safety. We’re in school we should feel safe, especially knowing it’s a teacher that makes me feel really dirty, really grossed out.”

"I think it's really gross. These teachers, we're suppose to trust. I'm just shocked a teacher would do that," said Mary.

Constantino was arraigned and charged on one count of invasion of personal privacy on Friday. He was booked into the Washington County Jail and released pending a court date on May 5.

WCSO said Constantino is no longer employed at PCC.

Detectives have notified many victims in the case and are continuing to identify others. Anyone with information should contact the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 503-846-2500.

