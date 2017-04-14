Blazers ready to take on top-seeded Warriors for second straight year in playoffs

The Blazers are ready to face a familiar foe when they take on the top-seeded Warriors for the second straight year in the playoffs.

The first-round series between Portland and Golden State kicks off Sunday afternoon.

Guard C.J. McCollum said Friday that the spotlight is bigger and the pressure is greater in the playoffs, but at the end of the day, the game remains the same.

"They’re a very good team, they’re very hard to beat, especially on their home floor – hard to beat on your own floor, as well," he said. "Gotta execute, gotta play aggressive, be efficient, and down the stretch, gotta get stops.”

Guard Damian Lillard acknowledged that the Blazers are underdogs, but they're going out with the mindset of winning games in this series.

"We worked hard to get here and we're not going to come in and say, 'oh we're playing the best team and it's not possible,'" Lillard said. "We're going to go out there and try to play. We feel we can beat them."

One of the biggest questions heading into the series is whether center Jusuf Nurkic will be available to play.

Nurkic fractured his right leg two weeks ago and has been held out of action since.

Nurkic was at the team's shoot-around Friday and said if the decision was up to him, he'd be playing Sunday.

Coach Terry Stotts said it will be a game-time decision.

With or without Nurkic, Stotts acknowledged the touch matchup ahead. The Warriors bounced the Blazers out of the second round of the playoffs last year.

"It's going to be a challenge, but we played them in a good series last year," he said. "They're one of the best teams in the history of the game, so it'll be a challenge for us."

