Portland restaurants take risk on weather by opening patios for Easter brunch

The forecast seems to be in the favor of Portland restaurants who took the risk of opening their decks and patios for Easter brunch.

While spring showers are just part of the deal when living in Portland, Sunday is shaping up to be a sunny day with a high of 67 degrees.

Places like Irving Street Kitchen in the Pearl District said this will be the first weekend of the year where they will be seating guests outside.

Others serving Easter brunch outdoors include Nel Centro in southwest Portland and Meriwether's in northwest Portland.

Meriwether's owner Renee Orlando said their patio might be what the restaurant is most famous for and customers are always eager to go out and enjoy it.

With so much rain already this year, Orlando said she wasn't sure if the patio would be open for Easter.

"We open up just the inside seats and then we look at the forecast, probably fire or six days out, and make a decision and add those additional reservations," she said. "And people gobble them up just as fast as we open them."

Easter reservations always go fast, so anyone dining out on Sunday is advised to check with their favorite spots to see if any extra seating has opened up thanks to the nice weather.

