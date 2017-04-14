Police association files complaint against Portland mayor over release of review details

The Portland Police Commanding Officers Association has filed a complaint against Mayor Ted Wheeler over the release of details involving the investigation of Chief Mike Marshman and Lt. Michael Leasure.

Marshman and Leasure were placed on leave and reassigned to the personnel division pending the conclusion of an initially unspecified investigation by the Independent Police Review on March 24.

On Wednesday night, Wheeler released a statement that Marshman was being returned to full duty after saying it appeared he did not violate any Portland Police Bureau directives.

Wheeler also released an initial findings memo from Anna Kanwit, director of Portland's Bureau of Human Resources, that outlined the investigation involving Marshman and Leasure.

The investigation centered on whether Marshman directed Leasure to sign a training attendance roster for a session that Marshman did not attend.

The report states Leasure initially said Marshman told him to sign in on his behalf, but in a subsequent interview Leasure said that was not the case.

Kanwit advised Wheeler to return Marshman to duty as soon as possible in the memo dated April 11.

The Portland Police Commanding Officers Association filed a complaint with the Bureau of Human Resources against Wheeler and his communication director Michael Cox.

The complaint alleges the mayor's office violated administrative rules regarding protection of confidential information.

The association stated that communication restriction orders were issued to everyone involved in the investigation "to protect the integrity of the investigation."

The association, in a statement Friday, called the decision to release specific details about the case, "a shocking disregard for the due process rights of a city employee."

"That release has corrupted the well-established processes to ensure fairness and impartiality in evaluating member conduct and has done irreparable personal damage to Lieutenant Leasure. The PPCOA asked the mayor to take steps to mitigate the damage by issuing an apology for mistakenly releasing the memo. He has declined to do so," according to a statement from the association.

The mayor's office released a statement Friday, saying, "The mayor's office determined that the public interest required the release of this information to ensure transparency, given that the matter being investigated involved high ranking police officials."

The release from the mayor's office about Marshman's reinstatement with a link to the memo from Kanwit regarding the investigation remained on the city of Portland's website Friday.

A Portland Police Bureau spokesman said Marshman is not represented by the PPCOA and he would not be able to speak about the issue due to the communication restriction order.

