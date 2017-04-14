Mother of Woodburn woman killed in hit-and-run crash hopes for peace at sentencing

The mother of a Woodburn woman says she’s about to face her daughter’s killer for the first time, as the man arrested in the case is sentenced in a Memphis, Tennessee courtroom.

Jessika Cavazos was on the side of a Memphis highway fixing a flat tire with a friend in August 2013, when they were both hit by a pickup.

Neither survived.

The driver of that truck never stopped.

“For nine and a half months, he hid his truck and just went on with his life,” Cavazos’ mother, Pattie Leyva-Mullens, told FOX 12.

Leyva-Mullens said it took nearly a year – and a tip from the public – for an arrest to finally be made. As it turned out, the suspect in the case was a recruit deputy for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Hunter Queen was charged with four felonies, including two counts of vehicular homicide and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident. He was released on $40,000 bond.

Leyva-Mullens felt like he was given special treatment because he was working toward a badge.

“He was at the sheriff’s academy as you know, wanting to be an officer of the law, and apparently that holds a lot, that this was just a big mistake this poor guy made,” Leyva-Mullens said.

She said Queen is scheduled to be sentenced in the case Monday, and she’ll be making the trip to be there. She plans to read a victim impact statement before Queen – and the judge – and is hoping it will help her find peace.

“I’m not looking for Mr. Hunter Queen to spend the rest of his life [in jail]. I just need to look at him in the face and read my victim impact statement and hope that my soul will feel better,” she added. “I told my husband that when we get on that plane [to come home] I never want to look back, and I hope that I never have to.”

