Former Woodburn assistant city attorney guilty of public indecency at City Hall

A former Woodburn assistant attorney was convicted of public indecency for exposing himself from his office at City Hall.

Jonathan Stuart was found guilty on two counts of public indecency last week. He was sentenced Thursday to 30 days in jail and five years supervised probation.

Stuart was arrested in the fall of 2015.

A woman reported to police that she saw Stuart exposing himself while masturbating from his office on the first floor of City Hall. The woman said she was parked across the street and Stuart's actions were visible to the public from his office windows.

The woman was with three children and said one of the kids saw the incident.

The witness said it happened on more than one occasion and occurred during normal business hours.

The woman took video with her cell phone, which was later provided to law enforcement and presented at trial.

"Mr. Stuart's conduct was a shocking betrayal of not only the public's trust, but a violation of the high ethical standards we expect at City Hall," said Woodburn City Administrator Scott Derickson. "I'm very proud of our city staff and the courage of our community members who stepped forward to report this crime and helped convict Mr. Stuart."

As part of his sentencing, Stuart must complete approved sex offender treatment at the direction of his probation officer.

