Portland 'Dreamer' on ICE detention: 'I just wanted to see my mom and dad'

After almost three weeks in an ICE detention center, a Portland man is back home with his family and speaking out about his ordeal.

Emmanuel Ayala Frutos, 21, made his first public appearance at a press conference Friday.

“I just wanted to see my mom and dad, give them a big hug,” said Frutos.

Frutos had been held in Tacoma since March 26, when he said agents showed up at his door, asking about his DACA application. Frutos was in the process of getting it renewed, but he said the agents tricked him.

He said the agents told him, "You’re not going to be deported or detained or anything. You’re just going to have to come with us and sign some paperwork.”

“I was basically already detained. They handcuffed me right when I walked outside," Frutos said.

ICE officials said they detained Frutos because of his criminal history. He recently pleaded guilty to flashing a knife during an argument in Vancouver.

Frutos was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and he was hit by a car in January, breaking both of his legs. Frutos’ family was terrified he wasn’t getting the care he needs.

“It’s a relief to have him home now because he can get the right treatment and the right care from his family and his doctors,” said Frutos’ sister Rocio Ayala.

He was released from custody after ICE granted him $10,000 bond.

“I want to thank everybody from the community, everybody who wrote letters, everybody who called ICE and put that pressure on them,” Frutos said Friday. “It made my bond hearing come up a lot faster.”

Frutos is grateful for the community’s influence and to his friends and family for raising $10,000 for his bond. But even though he’s back home in Portland, Frutos still worries about the future.

“I mean, I’m sure they can’t come for me again – just legal reasons – but I’m scared for my family for sure," he said.

Frutos has a hearing on May 30 in Portland.

