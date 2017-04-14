Gresham police seek to reunite stolen utility trailer with right - KPTV - FOX 12

Gresham police seek to reunite stolen utility trailer with rightful owner

Posted: Updated:
Stolen trailer (Photos: Gresham PD) Stolen trailer (Photos: Gresham PD)
Stolen trailer (Photo: Gresham PD) Stolen trailer (Photo: Gresham PD)
GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) -

Gresham police are working to reunite a stolen utility trailer with its rightful owner.

Officers recovered the trailer on April 3 and have been unable to locate the person who owns it.

The trailer has some unique features that the owner will be able to identify, according to police.

No other details were released by police. 

The owner or anyone who knows the owner is asked to contact Gresham police at 503-823-3181.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

