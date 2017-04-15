Family, friends search Vancouver area for missing Camas HS student

A massive search effort is underway in the Vancouver area for a missing Camas High Scool student.

Cole Burbank, 16, was last seen on Thursday morning at Camas High School around 7:30 a.m. He was captured by a surveillance camera.

Camas police said the teen was headed to Clark College for other classes when he disappeared.

On Friday night, family and friends organized a search party and broke up the area into quadrants to be searched, with some 400 people joining the search effort.

Family friend Amy Hoffman said Burbank’s phone was last pinged within a mile north of Clark College.

“His dad and several people have searched this area extensively,” Hoffman said. “We really want people to focus on side streets, neighborhoods, parks, areas where there are view points.”

Hoffman described Burbank as a bright young man who loved to learn, excelled in school and loved to sing.

“All around a well balanced kid,” Hoffman said.

She adds that his disappearance is puzzling, but says they don’t think he’s gone too far.

“He doesn’t have a very big radius of where he normally goes,” Hoffman said. “He will go into Portland to Powell’s Books, Barnes and Noble at Clackamas Town Center. We have notified them.”

As they searched, their message to Burbank was to just come home.

"Just come home, your parents want you home, that’s what we all want that is what we are all here for,” Hoffman said.

Cole is white, stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing dark jeans and a dark sweatshirt.

Police said he left driving a black 2010 Honda Accord with Washington plates AKW3441, and they believe he was likely in the area of Clark College, where he attended Running Start Classes.

Anyone with information should call police. A Facebook page for the search efforts has also been set up.

