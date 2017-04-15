'Zombie trailers' take over road in N. Portland neighborhood

A street in north Portland appears to be turning into a dump site for abandoned RVs. People in the neighborhood are calling them “zombie trailers” and the road is getting so crowded that drivers have to take turns using the street.

The makeshift RV graveyard is taking over North Columbia Court.

“One morning we came in and somehow they had gotten towed here, overnight. You’re looking at two semi-trailers too. They’ve been here for about 6 months now with people living in them…as you can see, it’s pretty messy,” said Deeanne Starks, who works at a scrap yard nearby.

The RVs are ripped apart and all of them are missing parts, even engines are gone.

“Back and forth people will stop and camp and leave the vehicles. To be honest it’s gotten so bad, I don’t stay at my shop by myself anymore,” said Starks.

Starks said the RVs have little to zero scrap value. But above all, she said many tow yards just don’t have enough space.

“The tow yards from what I’m hearing are just completely full of these things. We don’t take motor homes to break down because they are way too expensive to break it down,” said Starks.

Tow warnings from the city are slapped on several of the RVs on Columbia Court. The notices state that the vehicles need to be removed from the public right of way.

A few of the notices were dated from April 10.

However, Starks said, as soon as a spot opens up, another RV mysteriously shows up to fill the space.

