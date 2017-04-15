Fire crews rescue people from two separate crashes

Firefighters in Lebanon had to rescue people from two separate crashes on Friday, according to the Lebanon Fire District.

At around 7:30 a.m. Friday, crews responded to a rollover crash on Red Bridge Road. When firefighters arrived, the driver was still in her seat secured by her seatbelt.

According to the Lebanon Fire District, crews extricated her through the windshield. She was not hurt.

Several hours later, firefighters responded to a crash on Mount Hope Drive. At around 4:40 p.m., the Lebanon Fire District said an SUV went off the road and crashed into a tree.

The passenger was pinned to her seat, and crews had to use hydraulic tools to remove the SUV’s roof to get her out. She was not seriously hurt but was taken to the hospital according to the Lebanon fire district.

Officials have not released driver’s condition this morning.

