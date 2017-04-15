3.8 quake strikes west of Waldport

A magnitude 3.8 earthquake hit the Oregon Coast Saturday morning at 7:48 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Reports state the earthquake struck 41 kilometers west of Waldport and had a depth of 36.9 kilometers.

Officials said people reported feeling tremors in Newport, Waldport, Seal Rock and other areas along the central Oregon Coast.

The USGS categorized the quake’s impact as weak to light, with scant chance of causing any damage.