Deadly shooting in Portland's Hazelwood neighborhood; police searching for suspects

Police are searching for suspects in a fatal Northeast Portland shooting Saturday afternoon.

East Portland Precinct officers responded to the area of 128th Avenue and East Burnside Street on the report of gunfire and one person down on the ground around 12:45 p.m.



Officers located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds on the east side of Northeast 128th Avenue at an entrance to the Menlo Park Elementary School recreation field. Medical personnel arrived and confirmed the man was deceased.



Officials said three male suspects fled on foot after the shooting.



This is a developing story and more information will be reported as it becomes available.

