Big crowd marches downtown demanding President Trump release tax returns

Around a thousand people marched in downtown Portland Saturday afternoon, demanding President Trump release his tax returns.

The large crowd met at Terry Schrunk Plaza where they chanted, danced, and listened to a number of speeches.

“I’m here to march to get Trump to release his tax returns,” said Tabby Talley.

“Just showing solidarity with everyone else who is trying to ask Trump to come clean on his taxes, like every other president before him,” Rich Brauer said.

“It’s about transparency,” said Talley.

The permitted march followed. It held up traffic downtown Portland but kept calm overall.

“It’s very planned out,” said Talley. “It’s very peaceful.”

The march in Portland was just one of many taking place in cities across the nation Saturday. It was planned on the day when taxes are traditionally due.

“This is totally symbolic and this is happening today on the 15th for obvious reasons,” said Brauer.

Portland Police said there were no arrests or problems at the march.

This year, tax day falls on Tuesday, April 18.

