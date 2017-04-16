Police look for three more persons of interest after deadly Hwy 22 crash

Person of interest sought by police in connection with deadly Highway 22 crash, Michala Ann Brown. (Photos released by Oregon State Police)

Scene of deadly crash on Highway 22 in Polk County. (Photo: Oregon State Police)

Oregon State Police said they found the woman who they believe is linked to a deadly crash that killed a motorcyclist in Polk County.

Police are now looking for three other persons of interest in the case.

Troopers found Michala Brown Saturday night and arrested her for a probation violation. According to Oregon State Police, she is cooperating with the investigation.

Early Friday morning, troopers said a stolen car hit and killed James Oskredar who was riding a motorcycle on Highway 22.

A short time later, officers found that stolen car involved in the crash in flames in Rickreall.

Police are still looking for Brendan James Duck, of McMinnville, Makayla Aldeguer, of McMinnville, and Jessica Jaeger of Sheridan as persons of interest in the crash.

If you know where they are or have any information, contact Oregon State Police.

