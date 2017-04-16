OSP: 2 killed in crash on Hwy 18

Oregon state Police is investigating a deadly crash on Highway 18 in Yamhill County.

Troopers responded to the crash east of McMinnville at around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to Oregon State Police, a 2016 Dodge Caravan, driven by William Stockinger, 59, was driving west on Highway 18, when it crossed into the eastbound lane.

A white 2016 Chevy Impala, driven by Marc Sloan, 54, of Bellevue, Washington was driving eastbound at the time. Sloan tried to avoid the Caravan, but the two cars crashed nearly head-on.

The Impala flipped over the guardrail and down an embankment. Oregon State Police said Sloan was pronounced dead at the scene.

William Stockinger was taken to the hospital by ambulance for serious injuries according to Oregon State Police.

Stockinger's passenger, Linda Stockinger, 65, of Tualatin was in the back of the van without a seatbelt on at the time of the crash. OSP said she was airlifted to a Portland hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Oregon State Police is continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.

OSP was assisted by McMinnville Police, Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office, the McMinnville Fire Department, and ODOT.

Highway 18 was closed for approximately six hours during the investigation and reopened just after 9 p.m.

