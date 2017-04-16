Damascus fire station closed following attic fire

Some Damascus firefighters will be bunking at the Pleasantville station tonight after an attic fire shut down Station 19, located at 20100 SE Highway 212, Sunday morning.

Officials said a tree about a block away is to blame when it compromised a power line, causing power to feed back to the station, which shorted the building's electrical system and ignited the single-alarm blaze around 7:30 a.m.

Officials said the flames were contained within 15 minutes, there were no injuries and they aren't sure when the station will open.

People needing emergency services should call 911, and nearby fire stations are on standby to respond.

Highway 212 was also reduced to one lane. Damages to the fire station have not yet been tallied.

