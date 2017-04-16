Search continues for missing Camas teen

Michelle and Matt Burbank were at Camas High School Sunday with a message to their son. (KPTV)

The search continues for a missing Camas teenager.

Trying not to break down Sunday, Matt and Michelle Burbank met at Camas High School with a message to their son.

“Cole, we just want to tell you that we love you very much and we want everything to be OK,” said Matt Burbank.

16-year-old Cole Burbank has been missing since Thursday morning. Police said he was headed to Clark College to attend Running Start classes but never showed up.

Since his sudden disappearance, family and friends have organized large searches. A Facebook page was also started asking for volunteers.

“We’ve had a couple leads that seem OK, but we haven’t been able to confirm them,” said Michelle Burbank.

His parents aren’t sure where he could be or who is involved, but they’re hoping their plea will bring him home.

“Again, we love you no matter what is happening and we are here for you and ready to help you,” said Cole's father. “Please make contact in any way that you can.”

Cole is white, stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing dark jeans and a dark sweatshirt.

Anyone that sees Cole Burbank or his car, or has other information on his disappearance, is asked to call 911 right away.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.