Police: Hikers find bones on SW Portland trail, death investigation underway

The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >
An Australian woman who called 911 to report what she believed to be an active sexual assault was shot and killed by a Minneapolis police officer.More >
Surveillance video shows a Colorado man holding a 2-year-old boy before he allegedly threw the toddler into oncoming traffic.More >
People living near a former bowling alley say squatters have moved in and are leaving trash and needles on the property.More >
Investigators are trying to locate Cynthia Martinez-Perez and people she may have been associated with at Tequila Nights on Saturday night.More >
Police have located remains they believe to be of a Beaverton woman at her home a day after her son was arrested on the charge of abuse of a corpse.More >
A Mississippi man admitted to beating a 3-year-old girl because she couldn't correctly answer questions about numbers, police said.More >
A teen from Texas was rescued after hitting a rock while jumping off a cliff into the water at Tamolitch Falls in Oregon.More >
