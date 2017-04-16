Police: Hikers find bones on SW Portland trail, death investigation underway

A death investigation is underway after police say hikers found some bones on a hiking trail in southwest Portland.

Officers responded to the 8400 block of Southwest Macadam Avenue just after 2:45 p.m. Sunday.

Hikers led police to the bones, which were up a trail off Macadam Avenue in the River View Natural Area.

Police say based on an initial investigation, the bones appear to be human.

Homicide detectives, criminalists from the Forensic Evidence Division and the Oregon State Medical Examiner were called to the scene to conduct a death investigation.

Portland Police investigating after human bones were found on a SW PDX hiking trail near Riverside Dr/Macadam Ave. pic.twitter.com/18aNLgiLli — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) April 17, 2017

At this point, investigators have not determined the age, race, or sex of the remains, or if there has been any criminal activity, according to police.

The remains will be taken to the Oregon State Police Crime Lab for further examination.

The hiking trail was closed for several hours while police conducted their investigation but has since been reopened to the public.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.