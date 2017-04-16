Police identify man killed in northeast Portland shooting

Police have identified the victim of a shooting that occurred Saturday in northeast Portland’s Hazelwood neighborhood.

At about 12:45 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the area of 128th Avenue and East Burnside Street on the report of gunfire and one person down on the ground.

Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds on the east side of Northeast 128th Avenue at an entrance to the Menlo Park Elementary School recreation field. Medical personnel arrived and confirmed the man was deceased.

Police on Sunday identified him as 38-year-old Larry Edwin Van Dolah Jr. of St. Helens. The Oregon State Medical Examiner determined that Van Dolah died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Officials said three male suspects fled on foot after the shooting.

Police say there are no new leads in the case, and anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Detective Vince Cui at 503-823-0449, vince.cui@portlandoregon.gov; or Detective Anthony Merrill at 503-823-4033, anthony.merrill@portlandoregon.gov.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.