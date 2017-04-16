Oregon state senator's wife killed in crash on I-5 near Grants Pass

The wife of an Oregon state senator died after she was hit by a semi-truck in southern Oregon.

The incident occurred just before 8 p.m. Saturday near Grants Pass.

Oregon State Police say the preliminary investigation indicated a red 2013 Kenworth semi-truck towing a box trailer was traveling southbound on Interstate 5 in the right lane.

OSP says a pedestrian, 54-year-old Leta Baertschiger, was walking in the right lane for unknown reasons.

The driver of the semi was unable to avoid Baertschiger and struck her in the roadway, according to OSP.

Baertschiger was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the driver was uninjured and cooperated with investigators while a reconstruction was completed.

The office of Sen. Herman Baertschiger released a statement on Facebook thanking people for their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

