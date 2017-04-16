3 small earthquakes recorded along Oregon coast - KPTV - FOX 12

3 small earthquakes recorded along Oregon coast

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
NEWPORT, OR (AP) -

The U.S. Geological Survey reports three small earthquakes have been recorded along the Oregon central coast.

The USGS says a 3.8 magnitude quake was recorded at 7:48 a.m. Saturday about 48 kilometers west of Newport and a 2.5 magnitude quake was recorded several hours later in the same area. In between, a 1.9 magnitude shake occurred at 10:52 a.m.

Tremors were felt from Florence Depoe Bay.

No injuries or damage were reported. Geologists say damage is not likely in earthquakes below magnitude 4.0.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.