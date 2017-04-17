On the Go with Joe at the West Coast’s first Cracker Barrel - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at the West Coast’s first Cracker Barrel

Posted: Updated: Apr 17, 2017 11:24 AM
Reporter Joe Vithayathil
TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) -

A favorite dining spot in the Midwest and South has now opened its first location on the West Coast, right here in the Portland area.

Cracker Barrel officially opened Monday at 7415 Southwest Nyberg Street in Tualatin.

The restaurant is widely known for its home-style menu, including all-day breakfasts, and country store that offers everything from bread mixes to rocking chairs.

Joe V. had a chance to stop by and sample some of the menu and see the new store.

A post shared by Joe Vithayathil (@joevfox12) on

For more information, including how to enter to win a $500 gift card, go to CrackerBarrel.com/Tualatin.

