Portland brewer chosen as one of 15 in the world to make Belgium ale

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A local Portland brewer was one of 15 women in the world picked to brew an exclusive ale.

It's brewed just once a year, and Sunday there was a tasting of Deliria, a strong golden ale brewed by a group of women.

One of those women is Hilda Stevens, the owner of Bazi Bierbrasserie in southeast Portland.

The ale was brewed in Belgium on January 21, the fifth celebration of "Ladies Day."

This was the first year a brewer outside of Europe was selected to participate, with Stevens being one of two Americans to brew the beer.

For more information, head to BaziPDX.com.

