Hit-and-run driver sends car into telephone pole in SE Portland injuring 2 people

A hit-and-run driver rear-ended a car in southeast Portland and sent it crashing into a telephone pole.

The crash occurred at 11:06 p.m. Sunday near Southeast 122nd and Stark Street.

Police said the driver of a dark-colored SUV hit a northbound Ford Taurus from behind.

The Ford crashed into a telephone pole and officers said the man and woman in the car were taken to the hospital as trauma patients.

The driver of the SUV left the scene.

The suspect vehicle is described as an early 2000s model full-size SUV that is dark in color. The SUV will have significant front end damage on the passenger side.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Portland police.

