Recover from Easter indulgences with a slimming carrot ginger so - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

Recover from Easter indulgences with a slimming carrot ginger soup

Posted: Updated:

If you had a few too many chocolate Easter eggs this weekend or maybe a little too much ham at Easter dinner, then it is time to kick off the week with something slimming!

MORE’s healthy living expert Monica Metz has an easy and delicious carrot ginger soup that's also easy on your waistline.

It is full of beta-carotene from the carrots, and the ginger brings a fun kick of flavor, along with antioxidants.

For the full recipe and more great dishes, head to MonicaMetz.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

More Good Day Oregon
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.