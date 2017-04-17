‘Grimm’ honored with tree planting at Pier Park - KPTV - FOX 12


‘Grimm’ honored with tree planting at Pier Park

The hit TV series “Grimm” aired its last episode in March, but the city of Portland is making sure it's remembered for a very long time.

The cast and crew behind the show were honored for how the production changed the landscape of local film by planting some trees north Portland’s Pier Park.

Oregon governor Kate Brown, along with representatives from the Governor's Office of Film and Television, Friends of Trees and Friends of Pier Park, joined the cast to see the Grimm Grove come to life.

Stars David Giuntoli and Sasha Roiz told FOX 12 they had a lot of fun memories from filming in Pier Park, so it was a perfect place to plant the grove.

The actors also said they would miss their time in the Rose City, adding that they hoped to bring more productions to Portland in the future.

