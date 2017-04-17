Temporary homeless shelter opens in Shleifer Furniture building in SE Portland

The 111-year-old Shleifer Furniture building in southeast Portland will serve as a temporary homeless shelter beginning Monday.

The city of Portland and Multnomah County partnered with the building's co-owners, Beam Development and Urban Development + Partners, to use the longstanding location as an overnight shelter for up to 100 people.

The Columbia shelter is open to men, women and some couples.

The space will be open as a shelter into the fall, before work begins on restoring the building for use as a hotel. The hotel will be called the Hotel Chamberlain.

Columbia's original location, in the Washington Center Building at Southwest Fourth Avenue and Washington Street, opened as a temporary shelter in January. It is set to close this week.

For more shelter information, go to ahomeforeveryone.net.

