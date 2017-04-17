OSP investigating deadly crash in Coos County

The Oregon State Police are investigating a crash on Highway 101 in Coos County that left a 66-year-old man from Coquille dead.

Troopers were notified of the crash near milepost 243 southbound Sunday around 4:30 p.m. Investigators say that the red 2008 Hyundai SUV left the roadway before entering a ditch, going airborne and then rolling before coming to an uncontrolled rest in trees overhanging a creek.

The driver of the vehicle, Thomas A. Eyrich, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash. Troopers said there were no other passengers in the SUV and that no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The Oregon State Police note that the investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

In addition to the OSP, Millington and Green Acres Fire Department, Coos County Medical Examiner and the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted in the response and investigation.

