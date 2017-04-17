Police: Attempted murder suspect arrested for shooting at NW Portland apartment

An attempted murder suspect is in custody a month after a man was shot in a northwest Portland apartment, according to police.

Brant Keonaona Crabbe was arrested Sunday and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of attempted murder, second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree robbery and second-degree robbery.

The investigation began at 7:17 a.m. March 19. Officers responded to the Northwest Tower Apartments on the 300 block of Northwest 19th Avenue on a report of a shooting.

Emergency crews arrived and found a man suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Officers searched the area, but did not immediately locate a suspect.

Assault detectives developed leads in the case that identified Crabbe as the shooter, according to police. Warrants were then secured for his arrest.

No other details were released about the investigation.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Detective Tony Harris at 503-823-0768 or tony.harris@portlandoregon.gov.

