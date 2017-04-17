Sheriff: Man attacked his 72-year-old mother with knife in Raini - KPTV - FOX 12

Sheriff: Man attacked his 72-year-old mother with knife in Rainier-area home

A 43-year-old man who lives with his parents in Rainier is facing charges including attempted murder after attacking his mother with a knife, according to deputies.

Columbia County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a home on the 69000 block of Nick Thomas Road on Sunday night after receiving a report that William F. Derby was trying to kill his mother.

Initial information was given to deputies that Derby assaulted the 72-year-old woman with a knife.

Several law enforcement agencies responded to the scene and surrounded the house. They entered from two different doorways and determined that family members had locked themselves in a bedroom.

Derby was then found and arrested.  

Derby's mother was taken to the hospital with wounds to her neck.

Derby was booked into the Columbia County Jail on charges of attempted murder, second-degree assault, menacing and unlawful use of a weapon. He was also detained for a probation violation, according to deputies.

A possible motive was not released by investigators.

Deputies initially reported the incorrect address for the incident. This story has been updated with the correct location. 

