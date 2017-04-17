Mail boxes broken into at Bridal Veil post office in Columbia River Gorge

Damage to mail boxes at post office in Bridal Veil (Photo: U.S. Postal Inspection Service)

Damage to mail boxes at post office in Bridal Veil (Photo: U.S. Postal Inspection Service)

Someone smashed multiple mail boxes at the Bridal Veil post office.

A U.S. Postal Inspection Service spokesman said the damaged boxes were discovered Monday morning.

The post office boxes were broken into sometime Sunday or early Monday morning.

No suspect information was immediately available.

The small Bridal Veil post office is located in the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area off Interstate 84. The post office celebrated its 125th anniversary in 2012 and is known for its special postmark that is popular with brides-to-be.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.