Police ID Albany man who died in crash on icy Hwy 58 in Klamath County

An Albany man died in a crash on icy Highway 58 in Klamath County.

Emergency crews responded to Milepost 67 about five miles west of Crescent Lake at 7:15 a.m. Monday.

Investigators said the driver of a 2004 westbound Subaru lost control on the icy roadway and slid into the eastbound lane where the car hit a 2010 Nissan SUV.

The driver of the Subaru was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified Tuesday as Alex Sergio Serrano, 26, from the Albany area. Police initially said he was from Salem.

The driver of the Nissan and two passengers in the SUV were taken to a Bend hospital, one by medical helicopter. Their injuries were described by troopers as non-life threatening.

Police said seat belts were used by the people in both vehicles.

One lane of Highway 58 was closed in the area for around three hours.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.