Man accused of shotgun attack in Woodland sentenced to prison

A man who was accused of taking a shotgun from a Woodland homeowner and then attacking him with it has been sentenced to more than four years in prison.

Timothy Surrena pleaded guilty to the charge of first-degree robbery Friday. As part of his plea agreement, additional charges of first-degree assault and theft of a firearm were dismissed.

Surrena, 39, was arrested in October 2016.

Deputies responded to reports of a disturbance on the 4400 block of Northwest Hayes Road at around 3 a.m. Oct. 16, 2016.

Investigators said a homeowner armed himself with a shotgun and went outside to look for a man acting suspiciously.

Deputies said Surrena took the gun away from the homeowner and hit him with it in the face and head multiple times.

Surrena ran away and fired rounds into the air, according to deputies, before making his way to a nearby home.

Officers and deputies surrounded the home and the Southwest Washington Regional SWAT Team also responded to the scene. Surrena was then taken into custody.

Court records show Surrena has a prior criminal history in Pennsylvania.

Surrena was sentenced to four years and seven months in prison after pleading guilty to the robbery charge Friday.

