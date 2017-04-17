Sheriff: Eight sex offenders arrested for failing to report in Washington County

Jail booking photos of suspects accused of failing to report as sex offenders in Washington County (Jail booking photos provided by Washington County Sheriff's Office)

Eight sex offenders and 20 people overall were arrested or cited during a three-day operation in Washington County, according to deputies.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office Criminal Apprehension Team, in partnership with the U.S. Marshals Service, conducted an enforcement mission focused on sex offender registration compliance checks and arrest warrants on April 11-13.

Deputies said 123 home visits and warrant and compliance checks were conducted over the three days, leading to 20 arrests and citations.

Eight of the suspects were out of compliance with registering as sex offenders, according to investigators.

Among the other 12 arrests, nine had warrants for felony crimes.

Those arrested or cited during the mission were identified, along with their charges, as:

Maura Cortes Melchor -- ID theft warrant (felony)

Victoria Kay Lawrence -- Probation violation warrant for first-degree theft (felony)

Justin Michael Dearing -- Probation violation warrant (felony), fail to report as sex offender (misdemeanor)

David Dominguez -- Fail to report as sex offender (misdemeanor)

Angela Marie Muro -- Probation violation warrant for first-degree theft (felony)

Jessie Lee Fern -- Contempt of court warrant

Ciria Monique Zamora Posadas -- Failure to appear warrant (felony)

Pamela Debra Haggard -- Failure to appear warrant (misdemeanor)

Noah Gabriel Oken Berg -- Fail to report as sex offender (misdemeanor)

Travis John Hardin -- Fail to report as sex offender (felony)

Michael Wesley Jones -- Fail to report as sex offender (misdemeanor)

Joseph Raymond Wilson -- Fail to report as sex offender (felony)

Robert John Stubbs -- Fail to report as sex offender (misdemeanor)

Melissa Michelle Pace -- Probation violation warrant for fourth-degree assault (misdemeanor)

Sammy Orrin Olmstead -- Contempt of court warrant (misdemeanor)

Geremy Steven Mathey -- Probation violation warrant for possession of heroin (felony)

Adolfo Adrian Mendoza -- Encouraging child sex abuse warrant (felony)

Jimmy Gene Leafty Jr -- Fail to report as sex offender (felony)

Robert Norman Huth Jr -- Probation violation warrant for possession of heroin (felony)

Cody Jay Kluss -- Probation violation warrant for possession of Heroin (felony)

"The highly trained deputies assigned to the Criminal Apprehension Team track and arrest offenders wanted for serious felony crimes. They also verify that registered sex offenders in the county remain in compliance with the laws and their registration requirements," according to a Washington County Sheriff's Office statement.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.