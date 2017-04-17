Iconic 'Portland' sign at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall comes down for renovation

An iconic sign in downtown Portland has come down to get fixed up.

Crews worked to remove The "Portland" sign at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall on Wednesday. It is being removed in segments.

For two months, crews from Tube Art Group of Bellevue, Washington will perform $500,000 in renovation work to the sign.

Sheet metal on the sign is corroding, paint has faded on the south-facing side and the sign's neon letters need to be replaced, according to Portland'5 Centers for the Arts, a service of Metro.

When the renovation work is complete, the sign will have new aluminum components and a new coating that will be more resistant to the elements.

The project is being funded by Portland'5 Centers for the Arts' capital fund.

The 65-foot-high sign first went up in 1928 outside the Portland Publix Theatre. The sign was changed to say "Paramount" in 1930 after the theater contracted with that studio to show Paramount films.

When the theater opened as the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall in 1984, the sign was changed back to say, "Portland."

"The Portland sign has been a landmark for three decades, and is a fitting tribute to the original sign that hung on the Paramount Theatre before 1984," said Robyn Williams, executive director of Portland'5 Centers for the Arts. "We look forward to unveiling the renovated sign this summer."

