Man guilty of murder in Battle Ground baseball bat attack sentenced to 24 years in prison

A man convicted of murder for killing another man with a baseball bat has been sentenced to 24 years in prison.

A jury found Stephen Reichow, 35, guilty on charges of first-degree premeditated murder, second-degree murder and second-degree murder during a felony assault last month.

Reichow was arrested in August 2015.

Police said he spent the day with the victim, Brandon Maulding, 36, before attacking him with a bat.

Court documents state Reichow and Maulding had gone to the river and back to Maulding's house before they were picked up by a female friend and taken to her storage facility to drop off items.

Reichow told investigators Maulding first came at him with the baseball bat, but he managed to take it away, according to a probable cause affidavit. Reichow told police, "I killed him," according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states a baseball bat with a "large amount of blood on it" was found less than a foot away from Maulding.

Court documents state the woman was attempting to leave before the attack, telling detectives that Reichow was speaking in a "belligerent scary manner" and she believed he was involved in an attempt to extort money from her.

The Clark County Medical Examiner's Office determined Maulding died of blunt force trauma with traumatic injuries to his skull and face.

Reichow was sentenced to 24 years in prison Tuesday with credit for time served.

