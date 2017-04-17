Teens arrested in connection with deadly Holladay Park shooting appear in court

An 18-year-old and a 17-year-old who were arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of a Vancouver teen at a Portland park appeared in court for the first time Monday.

Kole Tabian Jones, 18, is facing charges of murder with a firearm and first-degree robbery with a firearm.

He is accused of killing 17-year-old Shawn Scott Jr. at Holladay Park the afternoon of April 11.

The junior at Union High School in Camas was found suffering from a gunshot wound by emergency crews and pronounced dead at the scene.

Jones was arrested late Thursday driving a stolen car near Southeast 165th Avenue and East Burnside Street, according to police.

Gresham police also arrested 17-year-old Malique Kennerly-Hicks as part of the homicide investigation. Kennerly-Hicks was arraigned in juvenile court Monday on the Measure 11 charge of first-degree robbery with a firearm.

Detectives have released few details about the investigation.

Jones is being held in the Multnomah County Jail without bail. Kennerly-Hicks was booked into the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center.

Both suspects are scheduled to appear in court again next week.

