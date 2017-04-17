Wanted: Armed robber attacks customer, robs SE Portland bartende - KPTV - FOX 12

Wanted: Armed robber attacks customer, robs SE Portland bartender at gunpoint

Posted: Updated:
Surveillance image from armed robbery at The Sting Tavern. (KPTV) Surveillance image from armed robbery at The Sting Tavern. (KPTV)
Surveillance image from armed robbery at The Sting Tavern. (KPTV) Surveillance image from armed robbery at The Sting Tavern. (KPTV)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

An armed robber is on the run after attacking a customer and robbing a southeast Portland bartender at gunpoint in a crime that was caught on camera.

The crime occurred at The Sting Tavern on the 7700 block of Southeast 82nd Avenue.

Surveillance cameras captured the terrifying scene early last Wednesday.

A man in a red hooded sweatshirt entered the business armed with a gun. He immediately hit one of the customers over the head, ordered the man to the ground and then led the bartender to a back room.

The suspect held the woman at gunpoint and demanded money, before following her with a gun back into the main area and demanding more money from the register.

Workers say the bar has always felt like a safe place.  

"We know now we're more vulnerable than we ever thought we were," said bartender Kathy Troxell.

The suspect is described as a white man between 30-40 years old.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Portland police.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.