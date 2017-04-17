Man responsible for "zombie trailers" in N. Portland speaks out

A street in north Portland appears to be turning into a dump site for abandoned RVs that are being called "zombie trailers." And now, the man who left them there is speaking out.

North Columbia Court has turned into a makeshift RV graveyard. The RVs are ripped apart and all of them are missing parts, even some of the engines are gone.

FOX 12 spoke with the man responsible for the abandoned RVs. John Maher says that he's been in the business of towing and disposing of junk RVs for years, but state regulations are preventing him from doing his job.

The RVs are bound for the junkyard and that's where Maher wants to take them but he says he can't.

Maher used to tow and scrap the RVs for business but he recently went out on his own.

However, because Maher doesn't have a dismantler's license, wrecking yards won't work with him anymore for fear of being fined.

Maher ran into the problem while he was looking for a place to take 11 RVs and with no other option, he just parked them on N. Columbia Court.

Maher has received a pile of citations from police with fines totaling around $50,000. Now, police are threatening to arrest him and he claims the city gives out wrong information.

"No tow company, no wrecking yard will come get a motor home. None. I've tried them all, it can't be done," said Maher. "They give you information that's impossible. I'm hoping they will give proper information and they will develop a system that works for everybody, not just on company."

Maher says he's been talking with someone from Commissioner Dan Saltzman's office to find a compromise, but no word on that happening yet.

