Police: Man throws manhole covers through car windows in Vancouver

Vancouver police arrested a man after he threw manhole covers through car windows over the weekend.

The incident happened just after 3 p.m. Sunday near the Vancouver Farmers Market.

Police were called to the area because a man was threatening to kill people. When they arrived, police say the man picked up a manhole cover and told officers to call for help.

Officers say they did call for help but the man threw the cover through a van window. Officers say the man then climbed on the roof of a patrol car and put another manhole cover through the windshield.

The man was eventually taken into custody and transported to an area hospital to be checked out.

No word on if he will face any charges.

