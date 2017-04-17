John 'Elvis' Shroder named Grand Marshal for 2017 Starlight Para - KPTV - FOX 12

John 'Elvis' Shroder named Grand Marshal for 2017 Starlight Parade

John "Elvis" Shroder after being announced as the Starlight Parade Grand Marshal. (KPTV) John "Elvis" Shroder after being announced as the Starlight Parade Grand Marshal. (KPTV)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

John "Elvis" Shroder has been named the Grand Marshal for the 2017 Portland General Electric/SOLVE Starlight Parade.

Rose Festival officials made the announce Monday night at Dante's in downtown Portland.

Shroder has performed as Elvis at the Portland Saturday Market for many years. He has also had an album produced by Voodoo Doughnut.

The parade will be held on June 3 at 8:30 p.m. It begins at Northwest Burnside and 9th Avenue, then travels through downtown and ends at Lincoln High School.

The Starlight Parade lights up the night with approximately 100 illuminated entries along a 2.25-mile route. The parade draws more than 325,000 spectators to downtown Portland, and will also be broadcast live from 9 to 11 p.m. on FOX 12. 

