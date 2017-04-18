Family of hit-and-run victims hope driver will come forward

A Gresham family is searching for answers after their parents were nearly killed at the hands of a hit-and-run driver Sunday night.

Portland police say the crash happened just after 11 p.m. on Southeast 122nd Avenue near the intersection of Stark Street.

Police say Charles and Christine Cade were heading north on SE 122nd when they were rear-ended by a dark SUV. The Cade’s Ford Taurus was then pushed into a telephone. Police say the SUV then took off.

The Cade’s were taken to Oregon Health & Science University where they were listed in serious condition Sunday night.

The couple’s daughter Vanessa Cade spoke with FOX 12 on Monday.

“How could they leave the scene of a crime,” Vanessa said.

Vanessa says she got a call around midnight from the hospital stating her parents had both been involved in a crash. At the time she thought it was just a fender bender and they were taken to OHSU as a precaution because of their age.

But later learned they had been hurt pretty seriously.

Vanessa recalled seeing pictures of the crash on the news Monday morning.

“Going from a Ford Taurus to looking like a tennis shoe car that had been turned into a convertible,” Vanessa said.

Vanessa says her parents have a long road ahead of them in their recovery but adds they are fighters.

"When I visited my dad, he said, I have to hang in there because you guys need me,” Vanessa said. "I think he is hanging on more for us.”

The family says they are trying to stay calm and optimistic about what happened but say they want the driver who hit their parents to turn themselves in.

“Just how can your conscience just let you leave a scene like that, without even making sure they are okay,” Vanessa said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or knows anything about it is asked to call Portland police.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.