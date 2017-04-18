Longview teen arrested after social media school shooting threat

A Longview teen is behind bars and facing a felony charge after police say he pranked Mark Morris High School with a fake shooting threat.

Police officers said they were alerted to a Snapchat post Monday night after several people reported they feared the school would be targeted in a shooting.

The social media post shows two people each holding what looks like realistic guns. Below the photo is a caption reading “Don’t go to school tomorrow (MarkMorris.)”

Investigators said they tracked down the 14-year-old Mark Morris student and his friend shown in the photo. According to police, the teen who took it confessed and told them it was just a joke.

For the Longview Police Department, though, it was no laughing matter. The teen was taken to the county’s juvenile center and charged with one count of “threats to bomb or injure property.”

Mark Morris senior Isaiah Guerrero told FOX 12 Tuesday morning that he had seen the Snapchat photo, and was surprised it went this far.

“He’s a good kid,” Guerrero said, adding he played soccer with the suspect. “He’s not – what it looks like in the picture. I think people just took it out of hand, nobody should think like that, just over a picture. I think people were just trying to get attraction and it’s not something to be worried about.”

Guerrero also thinks the charge is too stiff. The 14-year-old faces a Class B felony that can be punishable by up to ten years in prison.

“It’s just a mistake,” he said. “Everybody is young and stupid sometimes.”

Still, the classmate understands why police take these threats so seriously.

“There’s a lot of stuff that’s been going on, (in the world) so he should not have done it,” Guerrero said. “He should think better than that.”

The Longview School District told FOX 12 the school is safe and it was business as usual on Tuesday, although extra police were on hand to reassure students and staff.

The school district also took to Facebook to thank the police for a “quick and thorough response to a threatening message toward Mark Morris High.”

The police department noted they seized the guns shown in the photographs. The weapons turned out to be BB guns that looked like a realistic pistol and rifle.

The other boy in the photograph told police that he was unaware of the caption used on the Snapchat photograph and was not charged with a crime.

