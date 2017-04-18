On the Go with Joe at Yappy Hour - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at Yappy Hour

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) -

Joe V. was in Vancouver at Ghost Runners Brewery to learn about an event where guests can enjoy a beer with man’s best friend and support a local animal shelter.

The Human Society for Southwest Washington is holding a “Yappy Hour” at the dog-friendly brewery, its final one of the year.

“Yappy Hour” will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Ghost Runners Brewery is located at 4216 NE Minnehaha St #108 in Vancouver.

To learn more about the Humane Society for Southwest Washington, visit SouthwestHumane.org.

