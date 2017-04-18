MORE talks to ‘The Founder’ star Patrick Wilson

McDonald’s is one of the most recognized food chains in the world. But have you ever wondered how the company got its start?

The film “The Founder” tells the story of Ray Kroc, a salesman determined to turn the southern California burger joint into a billion-dollar empire.

Kroc is played by Oscar-nominated actor Michael Keaton.

Another star involved in the film, Patrick Wilson, spoke to MORE about working with Keaton and what it was like on the set of the film.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.