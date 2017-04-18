Country singer Hunter Hayes partners with Warrior Canine Connect - KPTV - FOX 12


Country singer Hunter Hayes partners with Warrior Canine Connection

Country singer Hunter Hayes has quite a collection of country music awards and a handful of Grammy nominations. Now he is taking a break from music to talk about a program near and dear to his heart.

The singer has joined forces with the Warrior Canine Connection, an organization that pairs wounded veterans with dogs and allows them to train the animals to help relieve symptoms of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

He spoke to MORE about the organization and why he feels it's important. 

Hayes also discusses what he has coming up in the music world. 

To learn more about the Warrior Canine Connection, visit WarriorCanineConnection.org

